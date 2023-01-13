Friday the 13th
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning grab your jacket were in the low 40s .
Plenty of sunshine will allow for temps to increase into the 60s a high of 68.
Tonight with clear skies the heat of the day will escape into space making it a cold night and even cold tomorrow morning.
Saturday pleasant with sunny skies a high in the low 70s.
This weekend into next week a warming trend sunny skies highs in the 70s to low 80s .
Have a great day and weekend.
