Friday the 13th

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning grab your jacket were in the low 40s .

Plenty of sunshine will allow for temps to increase into the 60s a high of 68.

Tonight with clear skies the heat of the day will escape into space making it a cold night and even cold tomorrow morning.

Saturday pleasant with sunny skies a high in the low 70s.

This weekend into next week a warming trend sunny skies highs in the 70s to low 80s .

Have a great day and weekend.

