Laredo City Hall holds swearing in ceremony for Congressman Cuellar

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After several delays in Washington D.C., Congressman Henry Cuellar was officially sworn into his tenth term in office.

On Friday morning the congressman was sworn into the 118TH Congress in front of family friends and members of Laredo as well as Webb County.

This comes days after the battle in Congress to choose a house speaker prompting several delays.

Despite the chaos, Cuellar vows to continue working on various projects in his district and tackle border issues.

“I spoke to Senator Cornyn and he wants to work with me in a bipartisan way but the new majority said hey we’re not even going to support what the senate does, so I think it’s going to be very difficult,” said Cuellar. “I was with the president, and I told him we need more resources down here and hopefully we can find common ground to provide resources, not only for the men and women in green and blue but also technology which is very important and we got to continue working with Mexico other countries to make sure we address this issue.”

Cuellar says he’s in line to become the ranking Democrat in Homeland Appropriations, and is ready to start working on delivering funds.

Next week, he will announce a program between SCAN and LISD that will provide healthcare services to students and employees.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.