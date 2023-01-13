Shop Local
Laredo’s municipal judge sworn in for second term(KGNS)
By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s municipal court judge was sworn in for a second term on Thursday, January 12.

Judge Jesus Dominguez said the election outcome proves the work he and his office had accomplished in the past four years. He looks forward to the following four in this term.

Judge Dominguez spoke about how they were able to streamline a lot of procedures to make it all easier for the public. ”There were many projects that we were able to do. We were able to create a juvenile docket. We were able to go paperless, or paper-light, and go electronic here at the courthouse to facilitate and expedite the cases. We were able to go virtually, live. The pandemic brought us a lot of things to do and we were able to implement things that were going to be implemented within this last term. It just accelerated the process for us,” said Judge Dominguez.

Some of the other achievements Judge Dominguez spoke about were the set up of regular night court sessions and mobile court stations for different districts in the city.

