Martin Luther King Day closures

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, plenty of city and county offices will be closed on Monday for the holiday.

The City of Laredo Administrative office will be closed and there will be no lawn clipping and branch collection.

Garbage collection will remain as scheduled.

The county administrative offices will also be closed as well as the tax assessor and sheriff’s office.

All emergency services will remain active.

All offices will reopen on Tuesday Jan. 17.

Meanwhile, UISD students will not have classes due to a staff development but class will be in session for LISD students.

