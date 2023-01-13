Multiple vehicle accident shuts down Cuatro Vientos Road

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported on a busy road in south Laredo.

According to Laredo Police, a four-vehicle accident has been reported near Cuatro Vientos and Aguanieve.

Laredo Police say it is a vehicle rollover on the southbound lane.

According to Laredo Police, Cuatro Vientos Road and 359 have been shut down and traffic is at a standstill.

At this time, no life-threatening injuries are being reported.

