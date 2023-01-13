Multiple vehicle accident shuts down Cuatro Vientos Road
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported on a busy road in south Laredo.
According to Laredo Police, a four-vehicle accident has been reported near Cuatro Vientos and Aguanieve.
Laredo Police say it is a vehicle rollover on the southbound lane.
According to Laredo Police, Cuatro Vientos Road and 359 have been shut down and traffic is at a standstill.
At this time, no life-threatening injuries are being reported.
