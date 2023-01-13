Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Multiple vehicle accident shuts down Cuatro Vientos Road

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported on a busy road in south Laredo.

According to Laredo Police, a four-vehicle accident has been reported near Cuatro Vientos and Aguanieve.

Laredo Police say it is a vehicle rollover on the southbound lane.

According to Laredo Police, Cuatro Vientos Road and 359 have been shut down and traffic is at a standstill.

At this time, no life-threatening injuries are being reported.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash between two SUVs sends a person to the hospital
Crash between two SUVs sends one person to the hospital
Driver charged with child endangerment
Police chase ends with Laredo man arrested for child endangerment
Man wanted in connection to home burglary
Man wanted in connection to home burglary
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
File: Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos Rodriguez
No show witnesses in Laredo election lawsuit may be forced to answer questions

Latest News

Multiple vehicle accident on Cuatro Vientos
550 Pizzeria celebrates National Pizza Week
550 Pizzeria shows off pizza making skills
550 Pizza shows off pizza making skills
550 Pizza shows off pizza making skills
550 Pizzeria shows off pizza making skills
550 Pizzeria shows off pizza making skills