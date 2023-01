LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls get into rumors of a failed collaboration between pop icons Beyoncé and Britney Spears (14:10-22:00), the lineup for this year’s Coachella (22:00-32:44) and the latest in Bachelor Nation (32:44-49:50). Plus, catch their recap of the 80th Golden Globe Awards (49:50-1:12:08).

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.