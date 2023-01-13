Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Rockwall-Heath Coach investigated after players hospitalized following intense workout

By NBC News
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEALTH, TX (KGNS) - An investigation is underway in Heath, Texas after several student athletes were hospitalized following what parents claim was an “Extreme workout” during high school football practice.

Rockwall-Heath Head Football Coach John Harrell is now on paid administrative leave after several parents reported their children became extremely ill following a workout.

In a letter, Rockwall Heath High School Principal Todd Bradford told football parents that on Monday, “Several parents reported that their student(s) subsequently needed medical attention, and in some cases, hospitalization.”

The school district confirmed a third-party agency is currently investigating the incident.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash between two SUVs sends a person to the hospital
Crash between two SUVs sends one person to the hospital
Driver charged with child endangerment
Police chase ends with Laredo man arrested for child endangerment
SWAT operation conducted at south Laredo home
SWAT operation conducted at south Laredo home
Man wanted in connection to home burglary
Man wanted in connection to home burglary
Accident reported on Cuatro Vientos
Multiple vehicle accident shuts down Cuatro Vientos Road

Latest News

Rockwall-Heath Coach investigated after players hospitalized following intense workout
Rockwall-Heath Coach investigated after players hospitalized following intense workout
Laredo City Hall holds swearing in ceremony for Congressman Cuellar
Laredo City Hall holds swearing in ceremony for Congressman Cuellar
Multiple vehicle accident on Cuatro Vientos
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Cool Dry Air, Warmer Beginning Sunday