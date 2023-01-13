Rockwall-Heath Coach investigated after players hospitalized following intense workout

HEALTH, TX (KGNS) - An investigation is underway in Heath, Texas after several student athletes were hospitalized following what parents claim was an “Extreme workout” during high school football practice.

Rockwall-Heath Head Football Coach John Harrell is now on paid administrative leave after several parents reported their children became extremely ill following a workout.

In a letter, Rockwall Heath High School Principal Todd Bradford told football parents that on Monday, “Several parents reported that their student(s) subsequently needed medical attention, and in some cases, hospitalization.”

The school district confirmed a third-party agency is currently investigating the incident.

