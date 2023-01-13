Shop Local
San Antonio Spurs return to the Alamodome for game against Golden State Warriors

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a blast from the past as the San Antonio Spurs try to break the NBA’s record for attendance to a single game by going back to their old home court.

The team brought in the court at the Alamodome earlier this week as the teams 50th anniversary celebration continues.

Right now, the attendance record sits at 6,246 from the Georgia Dome in a battle between Michael Jordan’s Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks.

It will be the Spurs’ first time playing at the dome since the 2002 Western Conference Finals.

In their battle against the warriors, the court and San Antonio uniforms will be inspired by the 1996 All-Star Game that was held inside the Alamodome.

One other fun fact, head coach Greg Poppovich picked up his first ever win inside the dome and of course now is the winningest coach in NBA history.

Tip off is set for Friday, January 13, at 6:30 p.m.

KGNS News Sports will be at the dome for all the festivities.

