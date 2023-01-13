Shop Local
SWAT operation conducted at south Laredo home

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a SWAT conducted operation at a home near a south Laredo elementary school.

The Laredo Police Department posted that the operation was going on at a residence near Santo Niño Elementary School.

Police say, the scene is contained and there is no need for alarm or panic.

Authorites add that there is no safety risk for those at the elementary or surroudning community.

According to police, the nearby schools were not placed on lockdown due to the activity in the area; the school was never in any danger.

Laredo Police are asking residents to avoid the area near the intersection of Napoleon Street and Louisiana Avenue.

The investigation remains ongoing.

