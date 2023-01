LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A three-vehicle car accident is reported in south Laredo Friday morning.

The accident happened at around 8:45 a.m. at Ejido and Zacatecas.

Laredo Police were seen assessing some of the damages and speaking to the drivers involved.

Fortunately no injuries were reported.

