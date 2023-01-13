Two men wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon arrested

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men wanted for a shooting that happened on December are caught by authorities.

Last month, on Dec. 28, Laredo Police put out an alert regarding two men wanted in connection to a shooting that was reported on Zaragoza Street early December.

According to Laredo Police, Ricardo Eduardo Garcia Jr. who goes by the alias ‘Goofy’ and Juan Jesus Luna, 19 Jr. are both facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

One was arrested in San Antonio, TX, and the other was caught in Houston, TX.

The arrests were made in coordination with LPD and the US Marshals.

Both Luna and Garcia will be extradited to Laredo.

