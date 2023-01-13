Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Two men wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon arrested

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men wanted for a shooting that happened on December are caught by authorities.

Last month, on Dec. 28, Laredo Police put out an alert regarding two men wanted in connection to a shooting that was reported on Zaragoza Street early December.

According to Laredo Police, Ricardo Eduardo Garcia Jr. who goes by the alias ‘Goofy’ and Juan Jesus Luna, 19 Jr. are both facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

One was arrested in San Antonio, TX, and the other was caught in Houston, TX.

The arrests were made in coordination with LPD and the US Marshals.

Both Luna and Garcia will be extradited to Laredo.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash between two SUVs sends a person to the hospital
Crash between two SUVs sends one person to the hospital
Driver charged with child endangerment
Police chase ends with Laredo man arrested for child endangerment
SWAT operation conducted at south Laredo home
SWAT operation conducted at south Laredo home
Man wanted in connection to home burglary
Man wanted in connection to home burglary
Accident reported on Cuatro Vientos
Multiple vehicle accident shuts down Cuatro Vientos Road

Latest News

San Antonio Spurs return to the Alamodome for game against Golden State Warriors
San Antonio Spurs return to the Alamodome for game against Golden State Warriors
Multiple vehicle accident on Cuatro Vientos
Accident reported on Cuatro Vientos
Multiple vehicle accident shuts down Cuatro Vientos Road
550 Pizzeria celebrates National Pizza Week
550 Pizzeria shows off pizza making skills