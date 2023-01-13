Webb County Constable Precinct One receives Narcan training

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Deputies from Webb County Precinct One Constable’s Office got hands-on training on how to use a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids, called Narcan.

The Laredo Fire Department conducted the training and all the Narcan equipment was provided by SCAN.

Along with their training, each of the fourteen deputies in the department now carries Narcan on them.

In the event of an emergency, law enforcement will be ready to take action.

“It’s very important. Out in the field, officers do have encounters with people having overdoses and having these on hand can save a life and also the life of an officer,” said Webb County Constable for Precinct One Guadalupe Gomez. “If an officer was to make contact with such narcotics and they were to get exposed to it and something happens where they go through an overdose, then other officers can assist with Narcan and it can save their life. So, it’s very important.”

According to Constable Gomez, statistically, Laredo has shown double the number of overdoses recently.

He states that the department has seen local youth suffer overdoses from fentanyl specifically.

