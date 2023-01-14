Laredoan signs with ‘Kim Dawson Agency’

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredoan lands a contract with one of the premier talent agencies in the southwest that has discovered the likes of Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato.

While this Laredo native is no actor or model, they do work in a different side of the industry and that’s hair and makeup.

They are the youngest and first non-gender conforming person in the Texas market to land a gig with the ‘Kim Dawson Agency’ which is known worldwide for finding top models and talent.

In a way, you can say Belene Garza who was born and raised in Laredo has made it.

“By chance through a specific client wanting to work with me and that triggering like oh this person is wanted let’s get them on our team,” said Garza.

Like many kids, Belene was introduced to makeup through their mom who sold Mary Kay Cosmetics but the passion grew even more once Belene left for college.

“That’s when the boom of YouTube and beauty YouTube really rose and just really inspired me to get more creative and so I decided to get a job in the cosmetic retail industry,” said Garza.

A seven year stint in retail was the prefect stepping stone and practice to get them where they are today but Belene said it took a lot of hard work.

“At the end of the day it is about networking, who you know and hustling, like you said. It’s a lot of working. I’m working all of the time. I’m even doing a lot of free projects just so that I can expand my network and I feel like last year I really honed in on that to get me to where I’m at now,” said Garza.

Now that Belene is one of the agency’s first make-up artists.

You’ll soon see their work splashed across the commercials and ads for some of their top clients like JC Penney and Neman Marcus

“Not a lot of people know about this side of the industry or this side of being a makeup artists because I feel like YouTube kind of created this idea of what a makeup artist is and so working in the commercial fashion scene is not something a lot of people strive for especially cause it takes a lot of work”, said Garza.

For those wishing to follow in Belene’s footsteps, the only advice they have been intentional with your pursuit and stand out.

The Kim Dawson Agency is based in Dallas and represents women, men and children for print, fashion, feature films, television and voice-overs.

