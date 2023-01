LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -On Sunday, January 14, 2023, an accident leaves a trailer on the side of the road.

These images sent to the newsroom show a trailer and a white car are involved in the incident.

The accident reportedly took place near the Pulga Blanca fleamarket along Highway 359.

No injuries have been reported.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.