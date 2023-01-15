Shop Local
Laredo Woman shot in the face dies

Laredo woman shot in the face on January 6th died on January 9th.
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 20-year-old woman who was shot in the face allegedly by her husband has passed away.

Krystal Claudina Limon was shot in the face last week allegedly by Francisco Javier Garcia.

Officers were called to their home on Camp Avenue on Friday January 6th.

Limon passed away on Monday, January 9 at 1 p.m. according to the Laredo Police Department.

Police will now consult with the Webb County District Attorney’s Office in relation to the new development in the case.

Garcia remains in the Webb County Jail with bond set at $170,000.

Garcia, aged 27, was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and two counts of endangerment of children.

