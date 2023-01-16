Accident reported on Del Mar

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A rollover accident is reported in north Laredo.

The accident happened on Monday at around noon at the 1300 block of E. Del Mar Boulevard.

Laredo Police have temporarily closed travel to the westbound lanes of Del Mar.

Drivers are being urged to seek alternate routes.

No word on any injuries, but a witness said at least one person was taken to the hospital.

