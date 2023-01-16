Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Accident reported on Del Mar

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A rollover accident is reported in north Laredo.

The accident happened on Monday at around noon at the 1300 block of E. Del Mar Boulevard.

Laredo Police have temporarily closed travel to the westbound lanes of Del Mar.

Drivers are being urged to seek alternate routes.

No word on any injuries, but a witness said at least one person was taken to the hospital.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Francisco Javier Garcia, age 27
Laredo Woman shot in the face dies
An accident was reported on Highway 359
Accident Reported on Highway 359
Belene Garza
Laredoan signs with ‘Kim Dawson Agency’
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
SWAT operation conducted at south Laredo home
SWAT operation conducted at south Laredo home

Latest News

Pre-registration underway for Texas Little League 34
Texas Little League 34 to hold pre-registration event
Pre-registration underway for Texas Little League 34
Pre-registration underway for Texas Little League 34
Six-year-old boy writes book
Six-year-old boy writes book, 'Where's my snowball?'
Laredo Health Department says to take precautions from omicron subvariant
Laredo Health Department says to take precautions from omicron subvariant