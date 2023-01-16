City Council continues searching for Laredo’s next city manager

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The search for Laredo’s next city manager continues.

It’s been over a year since the position was last filled but that could soon change.

SGR, the firm helping vet the candidates said they have submitted five candidates to the council.

During Tuesday’s executive session, council will then narrow the search to three.

Councilmember Alberto Torres said he’d like to see a city manager who is familiar with our binational community.

“I would want to see a person who is bilingual, a person who is knowledgeable in international trade,” said Torres. A person who has the experience to move forward a city that has been struggling with its management, that can problem solve, and that can be a leader with a vision to take the city forward and make it everything that the public and the council, who is the voice of the public, envision this city to be.”

Torres went on to say that he’d like to see a city manager who’s independent of politics to ensure he or she has no connections or conflicts of interests.

