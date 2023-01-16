Shop Local
Fire destroys home on Highway 83

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) -A fire destroys a home in south Laredo over the weekend.

The fire happened on Sunday after 4 p.m. just north of Mangana Hein.

Rio bravo firefighters arrived and saw a man by the gate waiving them down.

The man was able to show the firefighters to the private property where crews battled the fire for over an hour.

It’s unclear how many people lived at the home.

“The people were at the side; they were worried and they lost some valuable stuff that was there’s. But there were no injuries no nothing,” said Gonzalez.

The Webb County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

They will determine if the fire was an accident or intentional.

Fire destroys home on Highway 83