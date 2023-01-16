Governor of Tamaulipas visits Nuevo Laredo & Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The newly elected Governor of Tamaulipas made his way across the border to visit Laredo.

The Mayor of Laredo Dr. Victor Trevino’s Office confirmed that he met with the Governor of Tamaulipas Dr. Americo Villareal Anaya.

The two met to discuss their mutual plans for the expansion of the World Trade Bridge.

KGNS was told, the hours-long reunion also included a meeting with other delegations such as State Representative Ricard Pena Raymond and U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar.

Anaya also toured Nuevo Laredo making it his first official visit as Governor of Tamaulipas.

