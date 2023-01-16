Shop Local
I-35 project on track to be completed early 2024

By Alex Cano
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Construction continues as crews work to improve travels on I-35 in Laredo.

This past weekend, the exit that connects I-35 to Loop 20 was closed but now it’s reopen for the traveling public.

This coming weekend, another change is coming; one of the lanes will be shifted for the traveling public.

According to Raul Leal with TxDOT, this construction is necessary to facilitate the flow of traffic needed for the growing city.

“If we don’t construct this project, which is what we’re doing now, we’re going to hold people back from getting to their destination quicker,” said Leal. “It requires a little bit of patience, little bit of time, but without construction we can’t have progress. So we anticipate this project to be a shot in the arm to traffic mobility in north Laredo.

The entire project is expected to be completed by the spring of 2024.

City Council to discuss increasing security at north Laredo park
LISD working on construction and renovation projects
LISD working on renovation projects
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Very Warm Air From Mexico, Then Rocky Mountain Air
