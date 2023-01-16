Laredo City council to discuss charter; review dynamics of power

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - City Council will hold its first regular meeting of the year this Tuesday.

One of the items up for discussion may change the way things have been managed until now.

In the past, councilmembers have had to work in hand in hand with management and other city employees, but if passed, this item could bring more liberty in the way they conduct their work.

Councilmember Vanessa Perez has proposed to open a conversation defining section 2.06 of the city charter.

The section reads, as of now, that City Council has the power to inquire into the official conduct of any department, agency, office, or employee of the city.

According to Perez, by having management clear up this section of the charter, it could clear up the way council works with management.

“Sometimes we can’t do our jobs if management doesn’t also cooperate with us, or if we don’t get the information that we need,” said Perez. “So it works both ways, communication works both ways. Transparency works both ways. So, we just want to make sure that if there’s any issue, we want to clarify like what we are and aren’t allowed to do just to avoid problems in the future.”

Perez is hopeful that by defining this section, it will bring more transparency for everyone.

The supplemental agenda will be discussed on Tuesday starting at 5:30 p.m. at City Council Chambers.

The meeting is open to the public.

