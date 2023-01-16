Laredo Health Department says to take precautions from omicron subvariant

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Health official in Laredo say the omicron subvariant has not reached the Gateway City; however, they are still asking residents to take precautions.

According to Ali Quiñonez, an epidemiologist with the Laredo Health Department, there have been over 600 confirmed Covid-19 cases since January first of this year.

He adds the department still offers booster shots and test kits free of charge.

“Anybody that is presenting symptoms to isolate themselves and get tested for Covid-19 whether that’s a rapid antigen home kit or through a PCR testing at your local healthcare clinic or hospital that should be able to certify or give you an answer whether you have general covid or not. In any case just maintain isolated if you present with any similar symptoms”, said Quiñonez.

Quiñonez adds this new variant, can be treated in the same way as any similar type of covid variant.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.