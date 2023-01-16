Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo Health Department says to take precautions from omicron subvariant

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Health official in Laredo say the omicron subvariant has not reached the Gateway City; however, they are still asking residents to take precautions.

According to Ali Quiñonez, an epidemiologist with the Laredo Health Department, there have been over 600 confirmed Covid-19 cases since January first of this year.

He adds the department still offers booster shots and test kits free of charge.

“Anybody that is presenting symptoms to isolate themselves and get tested for Covid-19 whether that’s a rapid antigen home kit or through a PCR testing at your local healthcare clinic or hospital that should be able to certify or give you an answer whether you have general covid or not. In any case just maintain isolated if you present with any similar symptoms”, said Quiñonez.

Quiñonez adds this new variant, can be treated in the same way as any similar type of covid variant.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Francisco Javier Garcia, age 27
Laredo Woman shot in the face dies
An accident was reported on Highway 359
Accident Reported on Highway 359
Belene Garza
Laredoan signs with ‘Kim Dawson Agency’
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
SWAT operation conducted at south Laredo home
SWAT operation conducted at south Laredo home

Latest News

Laredo Health Department says to take precautions from omicron subvariant
Laredo Health Department says to take precautions from omicron subvariant
AHEC helps provide food to families in need
AHEC helps provide food to families in need
What do Laredoans want to see in the new city manager?
City Council continues searching for Laredo’s next city manager
City Council continues searching for Laredo’s next city manager