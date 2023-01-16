Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Webb County LULAC Council 22387 reveals OLLA recipients

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County LULAC members have revealed the recipients for the 2023 Orgullo Latino Legacy Award -- or OLLA.

The Ollas is an annual fundraising program that enables Webb County LULAC Council #22387 to provide scholarships to high school students within the Laredo/Webb County area.

The Olla celebrates and recognizes individuals or organizations for their contributions, achievements, and support to the Latino community.

This year’s recipients are 550 pizzeria owner Janet Zapata, UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez, and L&F Distributors.

“My message to them is to never give up and to believe in yourself because that’s the first thing you have to do, is believe in yourself,” said Zapata.

“LULAC goes out of their way to give scholarships for our students. In this case, these scholarships are for our seniors in our community, not just UISD. I think it’s important that they’re making an impact,” said Gonzalez.

The awards will take place on Thursday, April 6.

Tables of ten will be available for $500 and single admission tickets are $50 per person.

For more information you can call 210-777-2139.

