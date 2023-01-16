Martin High School students get a history lesson on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - While most people had the day off, LISD students got a history lesson behind the importance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Teachers at Martin High School took some time from their normal curriculum to teach the students about the civil rights activist that we celebrate every year on the third Monday of January.

Students got a chance to listen to Dr. King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech and write an essay on the progress as well as challenges we currently face.

Christina Segura, the social studies master teacher said it’s important to teach the students about how to be respectful of everyone regardless of race or ethnicity.

“Today I am talking a lot about being tolerant and having these students be tolerant of each other,” said Segura. “Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy was one of nonviolent resistance and where he fought for equal rights for everyone, not just African American but all minorities and, the generation today, has to see that we need to be tolerant of each other and respect each other.”

Ms. Segura added that every teacher at Martin High School celebrated the day by either showing a video or having a discussion or lesson on Dr. King.

