Texas Little League 34 to hold pre-registration event

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We may still be in the winter months, but spring is right around the corner and that means the start of baseball and tee-ball season.

Texas Little League 34, the district that oversees all four leagues in Laredo, will be hosting a preregistration event to invite parents and kids to learn about how they can enroll.

The event will take place on Thursday, Jan. 26 at two Peter Piper Pizza locations, one on San Dario from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and then Guadalupe from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and then again on Jan 28. From 12 p.m. 3 p.m.

Parents interested in signing up potential players, will need to bring a copy of their child’s birth certificate.

The season will be in full swing during the second week of March.

