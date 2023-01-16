Tickets on sale for both Martin-Nixon basketball games

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Local sports lovers are invited to watch two rival high schools battle it out on the basketball court.

Tickets for the boys and girls’ basketball games between Martin and Nixon are officially on sale to the general public.

The boys will play at Martin High School and the girls will play at Nixon high school.

Both Martin and Nixon are competing to see who is the best team in District 30-5A and this game will help close out the first round of district play.

Luis Escamilla, the assistant athletic director says it’s a revival that dates back decades.

“It’s nice to see both schools in the same district now competing for a district title and making a deep playoff run so last year we had Nixon in the past for years for 6A but now they are back in the 5A, so the traditions back, the rivalry is back and it’s great to see two schools duke it out and leave it on the court.

Tickets for both games are on sale, General admission is $4 for adults, meanwhile, student tickets are $3.

The games get underway on Tuesday, January 17, at 7:00 p.m.

For more information on purchasing tickets click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.