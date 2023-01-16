Warm MLK Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Monday morning were in the upper 50s with a few clouds but it’s going to be a warm one .

Today sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s across South Texas.

It will be a cooler night in the 50s but also possible for patchy to areas of fog tonight into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow 50s mostly to partly sunny but even warmer in the afternoon upper 80s .

By the middle of the week a weak cold front will move across the region leaving behind cooler and drier air with a drop in highs from the low 70s to upper 60s by the weekend.

The return of rain appears by the end of the week .

Have a great day.

