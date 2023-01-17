18-year-old man injured in south Laredo shooting
Published: Jan. 17, 2023
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are investigating a shooting that sent a young man to the hospital Monday evening.
At around 7 p.m. officers received a call about a shooting near the 1400 block of South Meadow.
Officers arrived and found an 18-year-old man at the scene with gunshot wound to the abdomen.
According to preliminary reports, the victim was outside in the driveway when a grey passenger vehicle opened fire on the man and injured him.
Police believe that drugs are a factor in the shooting.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
Investigators from the Crimes Against Persons Unit are investigating the shooting.
