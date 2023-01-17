City Council to discuss increasing security at north Laredo park

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - More safety measures could be coming to a north Laredo park after it was hit by vandals.

As previously reported, North Central Park was vandalized on Dec. 28.

The topic will be discussed during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Councilmember Dr. Tyler King is proposing that the park needs more cameras in better strategic places to better identify anyone who comes into the park.

Dr. King said, these incidents are usually a result of young people making bad decisions.

“I know that a lot of men without anything to do after school, without guidance, they are prone to doing silly things like these, and it’s really unfortunate. I taught a lot of these kids, there’s ways to get to them and turn their lives around,” said Dr. King.

Meanwhile, Laredo Police are continuing to search for the suspects accused of committing the crime.

