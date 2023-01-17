Construction for Century City improvements almost done, say Laredo employees

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City crews continue to work on a project that’s been a year in the making due to several delays.

Crews are currently working on the bridge in the Century City neighborhood, which is their first priority. The city engineer, Ramon Chavez, said they plan to open it back up in mid-March for residents. According to the engineer, the project was delayed due to the recent rains at the end of last year. At the time, crews could not get any equipment in the area as they continue to improve sanitary and drainage systems.

Gilbert Gonzalez, the council member for District 1, said “It’s been stalled and stalled and stalled that it’s been almost a year. So that’s why I requested an update. So now we’re here. Now we know that it’s almost done and that we’re a month and a half away from completion so we can go back to normal activity in this community.”

Improvements in the area include the widening of the channel to create better capacity when we get heavy rains. At the same time, they’re adjusting sewer manholes.

The project has cost the city about $4 million out of the environmental services fund and the water and sewer utility plan as well.

