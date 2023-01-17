Dallas Cowboys beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA BAY, FL (KGNS) - The Dallas Cowboys picked up a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night.

After this one started with a couple of empty possessions for both teams, the Cowboys turned it on and got in the endzone three times before the half.

The final score was 31 to 14.

Despite the win, Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed a record breaking four extra points.

The Cowboys will face against the San Francisco 49ers on the road in the divisional round.

That game is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 22.

