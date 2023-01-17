Fire damages paint shop in central Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A fire seen for miles had many who live in central Laredo on edge.

The fire was reported on Monday night at around 9 p.m. near Clark Boulevard and Seymour.

For over six hours, firefighters were at the scene trying to contain the blaze.

The business was very well known not only in the neighborhood but around town.

Sadly, all that remains are ashes and the owners are trying to pick up the pieces.

KGNS was able to briefly talk to the owner who was returning to town to check on the damages.

The place was called, Laredo Paint Depot, a place well known for products used for home improvement.

Some of those items stored inside were highly flammable.

Due to the paints and chemicals, it took a while for rescue crews to put out the flames, according to Ricardo Oliva with the Laredo Fire Department.

“So we managed to go into the business and managed to go into the flames,” said Oliva. “The building did have a big fire load because there was a business and it was a little bit longer than most because of the contents of the building but we managed to extinguish the flames, there’s no injuries and currently what we’re doing right.”

When asked about the cause of the fire, Oliva said it’s still under investigation.

Last night, officials told bystanders to step away from the scene due to a popping sound that resembled that of ammunition going off; however, firefighters confirmed that they did not find any firearms or ammunition inside.

Oliva reminds residents to dial 911 if you see any fires or smoke in the area and obey any instructions given by authorities.

