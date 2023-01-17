Five injured in car accident in Encinal

ENCINAL, TX (KGNS) - A driver is expected to face multiple charges for an accident that sent several people to the hospital.

The accident was reported before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

According to the Encinal Police Department, an officer saw a vehicle that was speeding eastbound on west Texas Highway 44.

Before the officer could perform a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle allegedly lost control near Fresno Street and struck two unoccupied parked vehicles.

Due to the high speeds, the vehicle went airborne & rolled over into the parking lot of an abandoned convenience store at the corner of Tx Hwy 44 & I-35.

Multiple people were thrown from the vehicle along with the driver.

An off-duty EPD Supervisor rendered aid and performed lifesaving efforts until paramedics arrived.

Two male victims involved in the accident were transported to a Laredo Hospital in stable condition. 3 other patients were flown out to a San Antonio Hospital in critical condition.

The driver, a 19 year old Hispanic male has been remanded into custody & is facing multiple felony charges.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is leading the crash investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.