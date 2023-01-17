Shop Local
‘Juntos for Better Health’ mobile clinic offers free services to Laredoans

File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Tuesday, January 17, Laredo residents got free health care services.

The Laredo Health Department’s program Juntos for Better Health set up shop with a mobile clinic at La Ladrillera Recreational Center. Medical professionals offered free blood pressure exams, COVID-19 exams, and even free mental health screenings.

The mobile clinic sets up at different locations across Laredo on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On January 19, screenings will take place at El Cenizo Community Center located at 3519 Cecilia Lane from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On January 24, screenings will take place at Bethany House of Laredo located at 817 Hidalgo Street from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Juntos for Better Health
Juntos for Better Health(KGNS)

On January 26, screenings will take place at La Presa Community Center located at 1983 Mangana-Hein Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Juntos for Better Health
Juntos for Better Health(KGNS)

On January 31, screenings will take place at Fernando A. Salinas Community Center located at 520 Reynolds Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Juntos for Better Health
Juntos for Better Health(KGNS)

Construction for Century City improvements almost done, say Laredo employees
Laredo city council to reveal candidates for city manager
