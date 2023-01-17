Laredo actor to make appearance in ‘80 for Brady’

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo actor who once joined a team of misfits known as ‘The Suicide Squad’ is returning to the big screen.

Julio Cesar Ruiz is an actor who was born and raised in Laredo and has always had big dreams of going into acting.

Ruiz has made several appearances on the small screen in shows such as Preacher, Blue Bloods, Mayans and S.W.A.T.

This February, Julio will be making a small yet noticeable appearance in the film ‘80 for Brady’.

The movie follows four females who go on a quest to see their NFL hero Tom Brady.

The movie stars Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and of course Tom Brady.

The film opens in theaters Feb. 3, 2023.

