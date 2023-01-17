Laredo city council to reveal candidates for city manager

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s a year-long question that will be up for discussion on Tuesday, January 17. City council will meet for the first general city council meeting to discuss the process of finding a city manager.

The last time Laredo had a permanent city manager was almost a year ago. Robert Eads resigned from the position back in January 2022 and since then, the city has had an interim city manager who left almost half a year ago.

The public will be one step closer to knowing who are the finalists looking for the seat. The city has held workshops and recently opened applications for the city manager position towards the end of 2022. City council will reveal the names of those applicants that have been selected as finalists.

Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino said bringing transparency between the government and residents is something he has advocated for. “This is very important because I push for that all the time. I needed to know that the public would be satisfied in knowing that the city is doing an effort to inform the public and that was part of my platform, to inform the public, to get the public involved in proceedings of what the city government does. Together, the public and the government can progress in a better way,” said Mayor Trevino. He goes on to say the perfect candidate would be someone with integrity, passion, and vision to transform Laredo into what it could be. He hopes the next city manager stays long in that position.

The meet and greet with the finalists for the position will be held on January 30th where the public will be able to hear directly from the candidates.

