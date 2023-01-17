LISD teaching parents new life skills

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - New courses at the district are proving to be quite popular not among students, but with moms and dads.

LISD’s life skills courses called ‘Make and Take’ teach parents skills that can be used to enrich their lives or even earn an extra income.

One of the courses teaches parents how to arrange centerpieces, balloon arches, door wreaths and even corsages.

Another course shows how to put together charcuterie boards, cheese plates, candy, and chocolate apples and even salads.

LISD parent and family engagement coordinator pat campos says the goal of the program is to build relationships with families and the community so they can become true partners in education.

For more information on the courses call (956) 273-1273 or e-mail pcampos@laredoisd.org.

