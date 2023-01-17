LISD working on construction and renovation projects

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District has seral large construction projects on the table as well as renovations to some key facilities.

One of the projects that’s of high priority is the new Cigarroa Middle School located at the 3600 block of Ejido Road in the locals Del Sur subdivision.

Construction on the campus is expected to be done by Dec. of 2025.

“But we have a lot of projects going on,” said LISD Assistant Superintendents for Plant facilities and Support Services Angel Velasquez “I mean, most of these projects are like a part of the 2018 bond election that was that was approved with the support of the taxpayers of LISD. Some of these projects have already been completed, and these projects, we have around like four projects that are coming around the pipe, ready to be completed by the summer of 2023.”

One of the other projects on the docket is the installation of new synthetic turf at Shirley Field which replaces the 12 year old turf that was placed in 2010 when the new Shirley Field was built.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.