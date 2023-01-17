Shop Local
Melanie Duron wins first collegiate track and field meet

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was an eventful weekend for Martin High School alum Melanie Duron as she went on to not only compete but win her first ever collegiate track and field meet.

The Texas State Track and Field Team went to Lubbock to compete in the Texas Tech Corky Classic for their first meet of the year.

The Laredoan couldn’t have asked for a better start to her Bobcat Career as she was able to throw a personal best of 52 feet and six and a half inches.

That throw is the sixth best throw in school history.

Duron already climbing up in the record books in only her first meet.

Something that comes with pressure moving on forward, but Duron said it doesn’t bother her at all.

“I feel very excited because now I know that I can compete with the big dogs with the big schools  and my goal is just to like PR every meet go out with the same mentality you know,” said Duron. “I have a target in my back now for winning but I’m just going to go perform and go do what I do and not worry about what other people are doing and just worry about myself.”

Melanie also added that one of her main goals for this year is to throw around 56 or 57 feet she said she believes she can do it if she keeps on working.

