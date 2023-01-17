Shop Local
NeighborWorks Laredo offering homebuyer classes this weekend
By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you want to know how and when to buy a new house, a local organization is willing to help you out.

NeighborWorks Laredo is offering home-buying courses on Saturday, January 21 at Falcon Bank located on 7718 McPherson Road, Suite A, 3rd floor from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Alonzo, president of the organization, said some of the topics that will be discussed include managing your credit, investments, selecting your realtor, and many other topics. Alonzo said this course will help you learn more about buying a house at a lower price, but most importantly this class will also be free of charge. “You need to be prepared. You need to know what it is. A lot of folks think that they can’t get qualified. There are a lot of programs out there. There’s a lot of assistance out there. We even have some homes for sale right now. One of them is $147,000. You don’t see those prices anymore,” said Alonzo.

For more information, you can call 956-712-9100.

