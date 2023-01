LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A rollover accident is reported on the northbound lane of I-35.

According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at around 3:53 p.m. on the northbound lane of I-35 near the 5300 San Dario Ave.

Police say no major injuries were reported and a female driver was involved.

