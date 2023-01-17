Structure fire reported on Clark and Seymour
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo Fire officials are working to put out a structure fire in central Laredo.
The Laredo police Department reported the incident at around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Clark and Seymour.
Laredo Fire officials are working to put out the flames.
This has caused temporary road closures on Clark Boulevard.
Sources say the building is a paint shop with possible ammunition inside.
Drivers and residents are being advised to avoid the area.
