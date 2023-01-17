Temps going up on a Tuesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning a few clouds with morning fog and temps in the 50s .

Fog advisory along the Texas coast and deep south until 9am with the exception of bays/waters until noon.

It’s going to be pretty warmer day , partly sunny with temps increasing into the upper 80s a high of 86.

Tonight cloudy skies won’t allow the heat of the day to escape into space meaning that were looking at a warm night and morning a low of 64.

Tomorrow humid in the low 60s with mostly cloud skies then become mostly sunny a high of 81.

Also a weak cool front will move across the region tomorrow leaving behind cooler and drier conditions .

Friday night into Saturday morning rain chances might be possible.

Have a great day.

