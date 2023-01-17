Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Temps going up on a Tuesday

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning a few clouds with morning fog and temps in the 50s .

Fog advisory along the Texas coast and deep south until 9am with the exception of bays/waters until noon.

It’s going to be pretty warmer day , partly sunny with temps increasing into the upper 80s a high of 86.

Tonight cloudy skies won’t allow the heat of the day to escape into space meaning that were looking at a warm night and morning a low of 64.

Tomorrow humid in the low 60s with mostly cloud skies then become mostly sunny a high of 81.

Also a weak cool front will move across the region tomorrow leaving behind cooler and drier conditions .

Friday night into Saturday morning rain chances might be possible.

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollover accident is reported in north Laredo.
Rollover accident reported on Del Mar
Francisco Javier Garcia, age 27
Laredo Woman shot in the face dies
Structure fire in central lAREDO
Structure fire reported on Clark and Seymour
An accident was reported on Highway 359
Accident Reported on Highway 359
Fire destroys home on Highway 83
Fire destroys home on Highway 83

Latest News

Temps going up on a Tuesday
Temps going up on a Tuesday
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Very Warm Air From Mexico, Then Rocky Mountain Air
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Sunny skies
Warm MLK Day