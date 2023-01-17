Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Texas Governor Abbott, Lt. Governor Patrick sworn in for third terms

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, TX (KGNS) - Greg Abbott was officially sworn into office on Tuesday for his third term as Governor of Texas.

A Tweet from his official governor’s page during the inauguration said he is, “Honored to have the trust and support of his fellow Texans as he takes the oath of office as governor today.”

Another Tweet referenced his campaign about the Texas-Mexico border.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick was also sworn in for his own third term.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollover accident is reported in north Laredo.
Rollover accident reported on Del Mar
Francisco Javier Garcia, age 27
Laredo Woman shot in the face dies
Structure fire in central lAREDO
Laredo business catches fire on Clark Blvd
Warmer
Temps going up on a Tuesday
An accident was reported on Highway 359
Accident Reported on Highway 359

Latest News

Texas Governor Abbott, Lt. Governor Patrick sworn in for third terms
Texas Governor Abbott, Lt. Governor Patrick sworn in for third terms
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Very Warm Air From Mexico, Then Rocky Mountain Air
What do Laredoans want to see in the new city manager?
City Council continues searching for Laredo’s next city manager
Laredo woman shot in the face on January 6th died on January 9th.
Laredo woman shot in the face on January 6th died on January 9th.