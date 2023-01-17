Texas Governor Abbott, Lt. Governor Patrick sworn in for third terms

AUSTIN, TX (KGNS) - Greg Abbott was officially sworn into office on Tuesday for his third term as Governor of Texas.

A Tweet from his official governor’s page during the inauguration said he is, “Honored to have the trust and support of his fellow Texans as he takes the oath of office as governor today.”

Another Tweet referenced his campaign about the Texas-Mexico border.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick was also sworn in for his own third term.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.