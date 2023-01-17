UISD to hold Wellness Health Fair

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is inviting the public to its upcoming health and wellness clinic.

With the increase of many respiratory illnesses, it’s important to keep your personal health in check.

Health officials from UISD believe that during the pandemic, regular health screenings took a backseat.

As a result, UISD is inviting its employees as well as the general public to its first Wellness Health Fair.

The event will provide health screenings from physicals, breast examinations, vision screenings, Covid vaccinations, immunizations as well as information on other health conditions.

This is the first time this event is being held and UISD said they want to make it an annual event.

The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the UISD Natatorium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s free and open to the public.

