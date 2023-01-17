Very Warm Air From Mexico, Then Rocky Mountain Air

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Very warm air from the Mexican deserts raised temperatures over our area into the high 80′s. A shallow layer of humid gulf air may expand west where we could have some low clouds or patches of fog Tuesday morning. Dry air just above will stir in quickly, mixing away any low cloud that forms. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures will be nearly as warm Tuesday afternoon as what we experienced today. Dry, but still warm air, will arrive in our area from the southern Rockies during Wednesday.

