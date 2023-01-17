Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Webb County Tax Office advising residents to pay taxes to avoid fees

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Webb County Tax Office is reminding residents to pay their taxes before the deadline.

According to the tax office, residents have until Jan. 31 to pay taxes without any penalties or interest.

If you are 65 and older or have a homestead, you can make it in four monthly payments with the first payment scheduled for Jan. 31st.

Maria Elena Morales with the tax office says that if payments are not made on time, the homeowner can acquire additional fees.

“June 30th is the last day to pay without, without an additional 15 percent being added to your account and that’s for the attorneys, those are attorney fees plus court costs that can go all the way up to $800, $900,” said Morales.

Morales encourages taxpayers to take advantage of the no penalty and interest period, homestead exemption or even enter into a contract with the county.

For more information you can call the tax office at 956-523-4200.

