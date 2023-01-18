Annual Laredo pro-life rosary walk this Sunday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Several local groups will come together for the annual Laredo Pro-life Rosary Walk.

People are being invited to take part in a two-mile trek that starts at the corner of Boston Street and Santa Ursula Avenue and ends at the San Agustin cathedral.

Organizers of the event said anyone who wishes to participate is welcome to do so. Martha Miller with the Family Life office of the Diocese of Laredo said, “Everybody is welcome. All people of faith, everyone is invited, everybody, every member of our community. Throughout the years, we have had families and youth groups join us. This is the pro-life generation, so we invite everybody in the community to participate.”

The walk will be Sunday, January 22 at 2:30 p.m. Shuttle service will be available to the start site from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the cathedral parking lot.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.