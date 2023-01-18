City Council District Two lawsuit; judge gives witnesses last chance to testify

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In a hearing held Tuesday, January 17, 2023, visiting Judge Susan Reed heard arguments from attorneys representing the plaintiff, Ricardo Rangel, Jr., and the attorney representing Daisy Campos-Rodriguez, in the lawsuit of alleged illegal votes cast in the November 2022 General Election of the City Council District 2 race. Two separate issues were argued, including what actions to take against non-compliant witnesses who refuse to show up and testify, and how to move forward in getting a true vote count after the most recent recount showed a discrepancy in the number of ballots.

During the hearing, several witnesses were called, including city and county employees, who each faced Judge Reed, who expressed her disdain for people who ignore court orders.

“The court doesn’t like it when people don’t show up and take a subpoena seriously,” she said. “They can always answer questions that they don’t have these records, and I’m likely to stick somebody in jail—I’ve done that all my life so it’s no sweat off my back.”

These strong words from Judge Reed who also commented on how poorly it reflects on witnesses who do not show up to testify under subpoena or provide the required documents to prove their residency.

“It sounds like witnesses ignored the subpoena as opposed to even looking to see if they had the documents,” she said. “That’s the issue. I’m just giving you a heads-up of how it appears to me.”

Evidence presented during the hearing showed four witnesses, 2 who work for the City of Laredo’s Community Development Office, and 2 who work for Judge Bobby Quintana, Webb County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Place 1, showed up for work on the very day they were supposed to appear for their court date.

Testifying and producing time-clock evidence for the city employees was Tina Martinez, Director of the City Community Development Office. She oversees Edgar R. Campos, a Compliance Officer, and Dayra Ramos, Supervisor of the Rental Assistance Program for Covid Patients.

“So where was he (Edgar R. Campos) on the day of January 11, 2023?” asked Cigarroa. “Since there was no Time Off request, I would assume he was at the office all day,” responded Martinez.

Martinez also provided evidence showing Dayra Ramos worked a full day at the office.

Meanwhile, Justice of the Peace Bobby Quintana also provided the Court with time-clock evidence showing both his Clerks, Jessely Fuentes and Stacy Navarro, worked the day their hearing was scheduled.

“At the time of being served, did you tell them they needed to appear?” asked the plaintiff’s attorney, Martha Cigarroa. “I just told them that they needed to tell the truth,” Quintana answered.

“And did that mean they needed to come and appear and tell the truth?” Cigarroa continued. “If it’s saying to say the truth, then that means they need to be there.” Quintana clarified.

These four witnesses weren’t the only ones who did not show up to testify. According to attorneys, another witness, Yaretzy Campos, employed with the Laredo Police Department, also did not show up with evidence submitted showing she told the server at the time of the subpoena she had no intentions of showing up.

Further, testimony showed a sixth witness, Jaqueline Arlene Estevis, an employee of Laredo I.S.D., did show up but did not bring any of the required documents to prove her residency during the relevant time period and was also unable to answer the question of what her current address is or where her kids attend school.

“She brought zero documents to prove that she resided in District II during the relevant time frame, and she did not bring any utility bills that she paid in the relevant time frame,” said Cigarroa. “In fact, Your Honor, this witness incredibly did not know anything, including her current residency address. But her memory was very good that she resided in District 2 on Election Day.”

In response, attorney for Daisy Campos Rodriguez, Roberto Balli, said a recent move is the reason behind the lack of knowledge by that witness.

“She said she had moved to a different address recently and didn’t know the address,” he said. “So I don’t want the court to get the impression that she said she didn’t live in the District 2 address, just that she had moved recently and didn’t know the address where she’s living at now.”

Balli also claimed attorneys for Rangel did not give witnesses ample time to gather the required documents, saying most people would not have the requested documents on-hand. That comment was quickly disputed by Rangel’s attorney.

“I know my duties,” said Cigarroa. “I am a professional attorney, I do extend professional courtesy, and I did provide a copy of my motion to her lawyer and a copy of the Zoom hearing, Zoom notice.”

After both sides rested with questions for witnesses, Judge Susan Reed ruled to give all 6 witnesses one last chance to testify under oath and produce the required documents to defend their vote in District 2. That last-chance hearing has been scheduled for January 20th with the penalty for not showing up to include either a stiff fine or time in jail. The judge also ordered the subpoenas for this hearing to be served by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office as opposed to the Law Firm.

The hearing quickly moved on to discussions of the latest results of the recount of the District 2 Election in which 269 ballots were found to be allegedly missing. But a lot of the debate centered on the lawyers after the defense lawyer accused Rangel’s attorneys of being bullies in the media recently by not extending courtesies to the witnesses.

“Mr. Balli is just wrong,” Cigarroa argued before Judge Reed. “I don’t know why he continues to say this, and not only that Your Honor, but the issue here is not professional courtesy, the issue is why are these witnesses not showing up? What do they have to hide? Why are they not bringing documents?”

Meanwhile, Daisy Campos-Rodriguez was in attendance in the Zoom hearing. But did not say anything throughout the hearing. In the end, the Judge ordered the Webb County Elections Office to provide a digital record of each ballot, together with an accurate report of the count, to be able to confirm the number of votes cast for each candidate. These would not be made available to the public until the trial date of the lawsuit, which is scheduled for January 26th.

