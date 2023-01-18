City of Laredo considers new management company for Tecolotes

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several topics were discussed during Tuesday’s first regularly scheduled City Council meeting of the year such as the city manager hiring and the future of the Tecolotes in the Gateway City.

On Tuesday night, City Council discussed the status of the team in Laredo as well as repairs being done to the Uni-Trade Stadium.

General manager for the team Cuitlahuac Rodriguez requested council to review and consider a contract that was tabled back in July of last year.

During public comment, many baseball fans came forward to voice their support for the team and ask city council to bring the team back to Laredo.

Some even said this is the only form of entertainment Laredo has to offer and emphasized that Nuevo Laredo has no problems keeping the team around.

Interim city manager Rosario Cabello called the public comments inaccurate, clarifying the city is not against working with the Tecolotes but rather looking for a management company to work with the team.

Cabello said 13 management companies are interested in working with the Tecolotes and management will bring a recommendation to council on Feb. 21.

Overall, the team is set to playball in Laredo, but the field that they will use is up in the air.

The next step is for the selected management company to negotiate with Tecolotes and then bring a proposal for city council.

The Tecolotes season is expected to be in full swing by April 21.

